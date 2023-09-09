StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

