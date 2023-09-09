Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.