Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.