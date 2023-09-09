Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

