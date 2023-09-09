U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.