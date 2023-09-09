U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

