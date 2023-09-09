StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

