Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.