Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

