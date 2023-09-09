Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.53.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $259.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

