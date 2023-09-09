Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACER. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

