Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

