Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Skeena Resources Company Profile

SKE opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.