Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWM. CSFB cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.37.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0161693 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.