Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

