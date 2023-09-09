CSFB Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

