Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

CWB stock opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.26. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$29.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.