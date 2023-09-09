Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $172.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

