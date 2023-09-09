HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

VS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a negative net margin of 2,512.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.