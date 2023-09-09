Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.56.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $133.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

