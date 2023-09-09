Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

