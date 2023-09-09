PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,900. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

