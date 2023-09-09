Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

