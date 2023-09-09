Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

