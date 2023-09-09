Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
STRM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.