StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

