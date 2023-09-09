StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.