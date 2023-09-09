Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
