StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

