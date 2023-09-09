RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the first quarter worth $106,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

