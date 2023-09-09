RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.