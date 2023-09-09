RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in RADCOM by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.