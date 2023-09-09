Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.6 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

