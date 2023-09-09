Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

