WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

