StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.