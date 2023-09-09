Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arconic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
