Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

About Arconic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 256.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,522,000 after buying an additional 3,113,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.