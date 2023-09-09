StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

