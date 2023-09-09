Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

