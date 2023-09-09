Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

