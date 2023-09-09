StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.