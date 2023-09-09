StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

