Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arconic by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 359.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,445 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

