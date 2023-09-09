Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
