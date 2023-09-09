Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGTI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Agiliti stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.33. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

