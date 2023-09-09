Bank of America Upgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

