CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Downgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) to an add rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.64 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of £287.10 million, a P/E ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($381.91). In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 224 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £300.16 ($379.09). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($381.91). Insiders have bought 708 shares of company stock valued at $90,244 in the last ninety days. 64.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

