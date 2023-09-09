StockNews.com Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

