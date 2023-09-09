Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

