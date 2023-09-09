First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get First Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.35. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.