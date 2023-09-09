Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.