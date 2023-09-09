Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
