Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.