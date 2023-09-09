Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 5.9 %

JVA stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.