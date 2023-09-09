Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 5.9 %
JVA stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
