Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

