Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

Mannatech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

