Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
