Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

