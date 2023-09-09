InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.